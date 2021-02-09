AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] is 93.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] jumped around 0.21 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.69 at the close of the session, up 14.19%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Appoints Dr. Scott T. Tagawa, M.D. to Scientific Advisory Board.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced that Dr. Scott T. Tagawa, M.D., M.S., FACP, a Professor of Medicine and Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine and an Attending Physician at New York-Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, has joined the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“Scott is a leading scholar in the field of oncology medicine and research,” commented Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido. “His experience and expertise will be of tremendous value as we further our efforts to develop therapeutic treatments for cancer and leverage the technologies we have licensed. Dr. Tagawa is also the principle investigator for the targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy at Weil Cornell and his addition to our advisory board demonstrates our support for this innovative technology.”.

AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is now 93.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIKI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.73 and lowest of $1.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.46, which means current price is +111.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 10721540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6775.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has AIKI stock performed recently?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.92. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 52.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.89 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9638, while it was recorded at 1.5480 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7887 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] shares currently have an operating margin of -63166.67. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46477.78.

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$1,394,333 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 59.60 and a Current Ratio set at 59.60.

Insider trade positions for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.10% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,440, which is approximately 393.925% of the company’s market cap and around 5.62% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 101,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in AIKI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.15 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly -10.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 384,020 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 484,360 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 311,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 290,502 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 469,925 shares during the same period.