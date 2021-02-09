Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain 115.92% so far this year. What now?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] traded at a high on 02/08/21, posting a 31.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.39. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Abeona Therapeutics Announces Clinical Investigator Webinar to Review ABO-102 and ABO-101 Clinical Data Presented at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, announced that it will host a live webinar for the investment community on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EST to review clinical data on the company’s investigational AAV-based gene therapies ABO-102 and ABO-101 presented at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium™.

Speakers will include Kevin Flanigan, M.D., Director, Center for Gene Therapy at AWRI at Nationwide Children’s and Transpher A study principal investigator, Maria Jose de Castro, M.D., Hospital Clínico Universitario Santiago de Compostela and Transpher B study investigator, and Michael Amoroso, Principal Executive and Chief Operating Officer of Abeona.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16453708 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.34%.

The market cap for ABEO stock reached $318.49 million, with 93.77 million shares outstanding and 84.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 16453708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has ABEO stock performed recently?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.74. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 90.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.71 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Insider trade positions for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $120 million, or 34.30% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,090,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.87 million in ABEO stocks shares; and GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, currently with $13.2 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -46.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 1,940,935 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,165,399 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 23,305,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,411,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035,585 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,414,367 shares during the same period.