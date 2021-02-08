Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is 728.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] price surged by 27.33 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Zomedica Signs TRUFORMA™ Distribution Agreement With Miller Veterinary Supply.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, announced that it has signed an agreement with Miller Veterinary Supply (“Miller”) for the distribution of TRUFORMA™, Zomedica’s first product, planned to begin sales on March 30, 2021.

Miller, one of the veterinary industry’s fastest growing businesses, was established in 1920 and now is the oldest wholesale veterinary distributor in the United States. The Company currently is managed by a group of veterinary industry veterans. Remaining small and independent allows Miller to provide exceptional customer service by employing knowledgeable people who know how a practice functions and by being very flexible. Not content to rest on their 100-year history, the Company is growing rapidly and expanding aggressively.

A sum of 437865788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 156.29M shares. Zomedica Corp. shares reached a high of $2.01 and dropped to a low of $1.62 until finishing in the latest session at $1.91.

The one-year ZOM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -59.17. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 107.61. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 365.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1145.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 882.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.28 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5516, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2478 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -687.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -687.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -687.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -387.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$706,573 per employee.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.60 and a Current Ratio set at 25.60.

ZOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78 million, or 5.80% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 12,254,080, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,776,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.58 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.15 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 18,201,151 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,408,596 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 21,356,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,966,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,912,463 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 654,693 shares during the same period.