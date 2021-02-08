YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] Stock trading around $5.11 per share: What’s Next?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] price plunged by -17.58 percent to reach at -$1.09. The company report on February 5, 2021 that YRC Worldwide Inc. is Renamed Yellow Corporation.

Yellow Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YRCW) announced that it has changed its name from YRC Worldwide Inc. to Yellow Corporation and it will begin trading under the NASDAQ ticker symbol YELL effective February 8, 2021. The Company’s LTL brands Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as HNRY Logistics continue to operate under their existing names.

A sum of 3154464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. YRC Worldwide Inc. shares reached a high of $5.46 and dropped to a low of $5.00 until finishing in the latest session at $5.11.

The one-year YRCW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.83. The average equity rating for YRCW stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YRCW shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YRCW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for YRC Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for YRC Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on YRCW stock. On August 03, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for YRCW shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YRC Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for YRCW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

YRCW Stock Performance Analysis:

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.73. With this latest performance, YRCW shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 5.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YRC Worldwide Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.25 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for YRCW is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.82. Additionally, YRCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.YRC Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

YRCW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRCW.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $76 million, or 34.40% of YRCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YRCW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,106,836, which is approximately 29.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,210,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.18 million in YRCW stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $5.49 million in YRCW stock with ownership of nearly -17.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW] by around 3,674,358 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,173,828 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,108,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,957,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRCW stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,567,165 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,617,293 shares during the same period.