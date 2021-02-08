X Financial [XYF] is 77.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

X Financial [NYSE: XYF] gained 42.00% on the last trading session, reaching $3.55 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that X Financial Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion.

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the “Company” or “we”), a leading technology-driven personal finance company in China, announced that it has received a notification letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated December 2, 2020, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing criterion of a minimum share price as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As previously announced, the Company received a letter from the NYSE dated April 28, 2020 notifying the Company that it was below compliance standards due to the fact that the average closing price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was less than $1.00 for a consecutive 30 trading-day period. In order to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement, the Company changed the ratio of the ADSs representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing two (2) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing six (6) Class A ordinary shares. The change of the ADS ratio became effective on November 19, 2020.

X Financial represents 53.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.30 million with the latest information. XYF stock price has been found in the range of $2.46 to $4.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 91.44K shares, XYF reached a trading volume of 2555476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about X Financial [XYF]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for X Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X Financial is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for XYF stock

X Financial [XYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.25. With this latest performance, XYF shares gained by 73.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.05 for X Financial [XYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

X Financial [XYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and X Financial [XYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.69. X Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for XYF is now 15.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, X Financial [XYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.46. Additionally, XYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, X Financial [XYF] managed to generate an average of $161,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

X Financial [XYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, X Financial posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 322.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for X Financial go to 29.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at X Financial [XYF]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.40% of XYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYF stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 315,725, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 106,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in XYF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.34 million in XYF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in X Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in X Financial [NYSE:XYF] by around 57,130 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 29,627 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 561,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,833 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 19,008 shares during the same period.