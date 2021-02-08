William Blair lifts Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on 02/05/21, posting a 6.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.05. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) and bp (NYSE:BP) have extended their partnership to support bp as it works towards its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Palantir will provide its software to bp at the enterprise level, with global deployment across the organization in a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal.

Palantir and bp have partnered since 2014, and Palantir’s software has been a key accelerant in bp’s digital transformation. bp has now committed to using Palantir’s Foundry software for five more years and apply it to new areas of business to further accelerate bp’s strategic digitization objectives and help support delivery of its ambitious energy transition goals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 62159242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 8.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.21%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $55.83 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 72.73M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 62159242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $17.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.23 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.85, while it was recorded at 32.57 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $6,554 million, or 13.50% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,350,543, which is approximately 13.828% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 29,904,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $822.53 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 156,108,899 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 525,064 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 35,837,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,471,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,886,875 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,500 shares during the same period.