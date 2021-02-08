why Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.91

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] gained 3.79% or 0.39 points to close at $10.68 with a heavy trading volume of 23492928 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Zynga to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq:ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet ConferenceDate: Thursday, February 11, 2021Speaker: Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive OfficerTime: 10:10 AM PT.

It opened the trading session at $10.36, the shares rose to $10.77 and dropped to $10.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZNGA points out that the company has recorded 7.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.52M shares, ZNGA reached to a volume of 23492928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $11.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ZNGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ZNGA stock

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.58 and a Gross Margin at +60.35. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.17.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.27. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] managed to generate an average of $22,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynga Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 12.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $8,768 million, or 77.30% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,669,474, which is approximately 8.879% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 70,089,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $748.55 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $643.23 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 30.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 151,281,468 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 79,786,700 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 589,882,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 820,950,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,561,894 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 16,893,080 shares during the same period.