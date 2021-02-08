why Teradata Corporation [TDC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.45

Teradata Corporation [NYSE: TDC] traded at a high on 02/05/21, posting a 37.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.08. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Teradata Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 11% from the prior year period(1).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Public cloud ARR increased to $106 million, a 165% increase from the end of 2019(1).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16793211 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teradata Corporation stands at 8.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.19%.

The market cap for TDC stock reached $2.96 billion, with 109.10 million shares outstanding and 106.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TDC reached a trading volume of 16793211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradata Corporation [TDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDC shares is $23.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Teradata Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Teradata Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $22, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on TDC stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TDC shares from 19 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradata Corporation is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TDC stock performed recently?

Teradata Corporation [TDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.84. With this latest performance, TDC shares gained by 60.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.43 for Teradata Corporation [TDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.26, while it was recorded at 29.41 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Teradata Corporation [TDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradata Corporation [TDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +55.50. Teradata Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Total Capital for TDC is now 1.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradata Corporation [TDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.75. Additionally, TDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradata Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teradata Corporation [TDC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradata Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradata Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Teradata Corporation [TDC]

There are presently around $4,149 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDC stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,768,178, which is approximately -1.801% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,133,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.99 million in TDC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $441.88 million in TDC stock with ownership of nearly -4.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradata Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Teradata Corporation [NYSE:TDC] by around 11,026,890 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 7,626,868 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 93,228,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,882,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,770,328 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 561,263 shares during the same period.