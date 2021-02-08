why Sunlands Technology Group [STG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.05

Sunlands Technology Group [NYSE: STG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.21%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Gross billings (non-GAAP) increased by 6.6% year-over-year.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

New student enrollments[1] increased by 47.8% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, STG stock dropped by -39.53%. The one-year Sunlands Technology Group stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.71. The average equity rating for STG stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $235.50 million, with 168.23 million shares outstanding and 38.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.86K shares, STG stock reached a trading volume of 38355210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunlands Technology Group [STG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STG shares is $1.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STG stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sunlands Technology Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Sunlands Technology Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlands Technology Group is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for STG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

STG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunlands Technology Group [STG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.21. With this latest performance, STG shares gained by 45.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Sunlands Technology Group [STG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1752, while it was recorded at 1.3160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5537 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunlands Technology Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunlands Technology Group [STG] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.95 and a Gross Margin at +81.94. Sunlands Technology Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Additionally, STG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 612.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunlands Technology Group [STG] managed to generate an average of -$19,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 138.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Sunlands Technology Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

STG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunlands Technology Group posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STG.

Sunlands Technology Group [STG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.60% of STG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STG stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,687,197, which is approximately -9.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, holding 1,987,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in STG stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.81 million in STG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlands Technology Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlands Technology Group [NYSE:STG] by around 754,547 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 374,159 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,299,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,428,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,652 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 70,715 shares during the same period.