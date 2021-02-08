why Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.79

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] jumped around 8.93 points on Friday, while shares priced at $101.61 at the close of the session, up 9.64%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results.

Better-Than-Expected Q4 and Full Year Results.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced fourth-quarter 2020 results.

Activision Blizzard Inc. stock is now 9.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATVI Stock saw the intraday high of $104.2299 and lowest of $100.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.87, which means current price is +15.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 16869690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $100.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $75 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on ATVI stock. On July 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.11.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.31, while it was recorded at 94.49 for the last single week of trading, and 80.22 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.97 and a Gross Margin at +71.91. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.17.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.97. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 17.83%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $67,892 million, or 90.30% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,418,557, which is approximately -0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,457,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.94 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.6 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -2.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 680 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 45,349,819 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 50,122,135 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 572,693,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 668,165,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,199,724 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 5,298,202 shares during the same period.