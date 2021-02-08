Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] surged by $44.82 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $190.30 during the day while it closed the day at $184.69. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Bill.com Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Core Revenue Increased 59% Year-over-Year.

Total Payment Volume was $35 Billion, up 40% Year-over-Year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 51.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILL stock has inclined by 69.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.59% and gained 35.30% year-on date.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $11.35 billion, with 81.52 million shares outstanding and 77.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 6462411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $134.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 10.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.29.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.53. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 43.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.18 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.85, while it was recorded at 145.35 for the last single week of trading, and 100.12 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,045 million, or 94.00% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,188,088, which is approximately 298.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,035,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in BILL stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $1.03 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 25,338,189 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 13,353,139 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,352,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,043,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,448,076 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,619,032 shares during the same period.