Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] gained 6.40% or 0.08 points to close at $1.33 with a heavy trading volume of 17087844 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics plc Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering of Ordinary Shares to $40.0 Million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 34,782,609 ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a public offering price of $1.15 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 5,217,391 ordinary shares on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares (or pre-funded warrants) are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

It opened the trading session at $1.29, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITRM points out that the company has recorded 28.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -195.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, ITRM reached to a volume of 17087844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRM shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.19

Trading performance analysis for ITRM stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, ITRM shares gained by 36.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1166, while it was recorded at 1.4160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3326 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -275732.43. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278729.73.

Return on Total Capital for ITRM is now -254.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -283.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -454.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -166.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$2,343,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $7 million, or 33.80% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.94 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 242,170 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,262,649 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,618,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,122,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,215 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,262,649 shares during the same period.