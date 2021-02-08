Monday, February 8, 2021
Unity Software Inc. [U] moved down -14.13: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] closed the trading session at $128.64 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $128.50, while the highest price level was $139.78. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue of $220.3 million, up 39% year-over-year.

Monthly active end users, downloads, and mobile market share hit record levels.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.18 percent and weekly performance of -14.14 percent. The stock has performed -6.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, U reached to a volume of 16642974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $127.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $120 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 10.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58.

U stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.19 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.12, while it was recorded at 145.54 for the last single week of trading.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.69. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.55.

Return on Total Capital for U is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Software Inc. [U] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.08. Additionally, U Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unity Software Inc. [U] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for U. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unity Software Inc. go to 26.00%.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,750 million, or 62.40% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 43,304,557, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 32,955,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in U stocks shares; and SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.15 billion in U stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 167,237,514 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 82,910 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,754,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,075,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 166,327,337 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 27,313 shares during the same period.

