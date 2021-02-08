Twitter Inc. [TWTR] moved up 0.48: Why It’s Important

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] closed the trading session at $56.78 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.03, while the highest price level was $57.44. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Twitter Expands Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Improve Data Insights and Enhance Productivity.

Building upon its existing relationship, new commitment positions Twitter’s cloud data platform for the future.

Google Cloud announced a new, multi-year, strategic partnership with Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). The company will deepen its initial work with Google and move its offline analytics, data processing, and machine learning workloads to Google’s Data Cloud. This will allow Twitter to analyze data faster and improve the experience for people who use the service every day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.86 percent and weekly performance of 12.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.76M shares, TWTR reached to a volume of 16752791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $47.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $60, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 213.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.37. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.93 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.68, while it was recorded at 54.91 for the last single week of trading, and 41.14 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,746 million, or 76.60% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,120,247, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 60,012,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.01 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -8.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 63,763,335 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 63,107,716 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 449,854,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,725,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,730,921 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 9,629,070 shares during the same period.