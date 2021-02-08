Monday, February 8, 2021
type here...
Companies

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] moved up 53.81: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] price surged by 53.81 percent to reach at $1.13.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

A sum of 2698741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 495.81K shares. Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.15 and dropped to a low of $2.12 until finishing in the latest session at $3.23.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The one-year TKAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.4.

Guru’s Opinion on Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

TKAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.81. With this latest performance, TKAT shares gained by 129.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 284.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.85 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.69, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takung Art Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.11 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.99.

Return on Total Capital for TKAT is now -21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.82. Additionally, TKAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] managed to generate an average of -$107,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TKAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKAT.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] Insider Position Details

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 52,900 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,826 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,900 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,826 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket cap of Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] reaches 49.10M – now what?
Next articleExane BNP Paribas lifts Nokia Corporation [NOK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Companies

Exane BNP Paribas lifts Nokia Corporation [NOK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Nokia Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.43% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] reaches 49.10M – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] is 308.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Castor Maritime Inc. price surged by 12.05 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.