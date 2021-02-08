Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] moved up 53.81: Why It’s Important

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] price surged by 53.81 percent to reach at $1.13.

A sum of 2698741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 495.81K shares. Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.15 and dropped to a low of $2.12 until finishing in the latest session at $3.23.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The one-year TKAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.4.

Guru’s Opinion on Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

TKAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.81. With this latest performance, TKAT shares gained by 129.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 284.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.85 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.69, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takung Art Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.11 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.99.

Return on Total Capital for TKAT is now -21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.82. Additionally, TKAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] managed to generate an average of -$107,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TKAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKAT.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] Insider Position Details

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 52,900 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,826 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,900 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,826 shares during the same period.