SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $6

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] gained 32.86% or 0.46 points to close at $1.86 with a heavy trading volume of 18848226 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SuperCom Closes $7 Million Financing.

SuperCom Secures Capital to Support Growth Strategy.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secure solutions for the for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced the closing of a financing with gross proceeds of $7 million to support the company’s growth capital needs.

It opened the trading session at $1.79, the shares rose to $2.00 and dropped to $1.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPCB points out that the company has recorded 22.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -644.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, SPCB reached to a volume of 18848226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2015, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for SPCB stock

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.22. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 40.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.47 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1769, while it was recorded at 1.4360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1814 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.83 and a Gross Margin at +37.19. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.93.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -31.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.23. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$95,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SuperCom Ltd. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -275.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCB.

An analysis of insider ownership at SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.30% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,480,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 445,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in SPCB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.7 million in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly -11.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 2,005,559 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 123,378 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 491,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,620,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,966,529 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 75,183 shares during the same period.