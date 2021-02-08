SOS Limited [SOS] moved up 11.49: Why It’s Important

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] price surged by 11.49 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on February 5, 2021 that SOS Ltd. Enters Framework Agreement with Leibodong Hydropower Station in Hejiang, Luzhou City, Sichuan, to Secure Cheap and Renewable Electricity for its Cloud Crypto Mining Center.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced that it has entered the framework agreement with Leibodong Hydropower Station (“Leibodong”) in Hejiang, Luzhou, Sichuan Province, where hydropower resources are much richer and electricity prices much lower than the rest part of China. Pursuant to the agreement, Leibodong will supply SOS with electricity to its cloud crypto mining and big data center.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Leibodong is located in Dazuoba village, Fubao Town, Hejiang County, Luzhou, Sichuan Province. It is a level three cascade hydropower station of Dacao River Basin of Tang River, the first-level tributary of the upper Yangtze River. The normal water level of Leibodong is 560m, with the function of daily adjustments. Its adjustment capacity is 1.57 million m3. The actual installed capacity of the power station is 25000 KW, the average annual power generation is 99.8 million KW / h.

A sum of 33221089 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.09M shares. SOS Limited shares reached a high of $4.35 and dropped to a low of $3.60 until finishing in the latest session at $3.88.

Guru’s Opinion on SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SOS Stock Performance Analysis:

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.63. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 125.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOS Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

SOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

SOS Limited [SOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 37,215, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.89% of the total institutional ownership; KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 32,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $67000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly -54.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 66,594 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 137,070 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 79,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,594 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 114,111 shares during the same period.