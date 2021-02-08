Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain 247.56% so far this year. What now?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] gained 13.48% or 0.36 points to close at $3.03 with a heavy trading volume of 93419293 shares. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Senseonics Announces Initiation of European Commercial Efforts by Partner Ascensia Diabetes Care.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced that Ascensia Diabetes Care (Ascensia) has commenced sales and marketing activities for the Eversense® XL CGM system in key European markets as of, as part of their strategic partnership announced in August, 2020.

“, we are extremely excited to see Ascensia, a global leader in the diabetes technology space, begin distribution of the Eversense XL in these key European markets. We are confident our shared goal of bringing our advanced long-term solution to more people with diabetes will be accomplished through Ascensia’s high level of commitment to our products and to patients and healthcare providers,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and CEO of Senseonics. ” further strengthens our collaboration and shows the commitment of our combined organizations to provide patients with an implantable sensor that gives them continuous glucose readings for up to 180 days. Ascensia’s global infrastructure and strong commercial experience alongside our focus on innovation, product development and production will enhance value for all our stakeholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.79, the shares rose to $3.27 and dropped to $2.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SENS points out that the company has recorded 600.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -765.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.49M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 93419293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89.76.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.85. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 237.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 600.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.27 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.21, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 0.63 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $154 million, or 17.80% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,558,073, which is approximately -2.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,153,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.88 million in SENS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.04 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly -4.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 1,768,928 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,347,130 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 41,840,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,956,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,340 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,633,183 shares during the same period.