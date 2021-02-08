ROTH Capital lifts Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.355 during the day while it closed the day at $1.27. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Patent Application for TNX-1500 (Monoclonal Antibody Anti-CD40-Ligand) in Development for Preventing and Treating Organ Transplant Rejection and Treating Autoimmune Conditions.

GMP Production of TNX-1500 is Expected to be Available in the Third Quarter of 2021.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the World Intellectual Property Organization has published a patent application filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty covering TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) directed against CD40-ligand, which is also known as CD154, T-BAM, 5c8 antigen, TRAP and gp39. The patent application is titled “Anti-CD154 Antibodies and Uses Thereof” and published under International Publication No. WO 2021/001458 A1. If claims are granted, a patent issuing from a national stage of this application could potentially provide U.S. patent coverage for the TNX-1500 composition of matter through 2040 excluding possible patent term extensions or patent term adjustments.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock has also gained 29.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNXP stock has inclined by 119.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.83% and gained 88.15% year-on date.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $352.20 million, with 264.78 million shares outstanding and 156.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.47M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 36758864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.78. With this latest performance, TNXP shares gained by 66.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7852, while it was recorded at 1.1637 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7849 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -172.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -173.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$1,788,625 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted -2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNXP.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.10% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,471,654, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 1,141,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in TNXP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.91 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 573.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 2,778,684 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 600,753 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,919,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,299,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 758,411 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 214,703 shares during the same period.