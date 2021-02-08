Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF] gain 46.42% so far this year. What now?

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [NASDAQ: RMCF] gained 23.54% or 1.13 points to close at $5.93 with a heavy trading volume of 1679124 shares. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Reports First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) reported its operating results for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2020. The Company franchises and operates gourmet chocolate and confection stores and self-serve frozen yogurt cafés, and manufactures an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

COVID-19 We have experienced business disruptions resulting from efforts to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the vast mandated self-quarantines and closures of non-essential business throughout the United States and around the world. Nearly all stores have been directly and negatively impacted by public health measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly all locations experiencing reduced operations as a result of, among other things, modified business hours and store and mall closures. As a result, franchisees and licensees are not ordering products for their stores in line with historical amounts. This trend has negatively impacted, and is expected to continue to negatively impact, among other things, factory sales, retail sales and royalty and marketing fees of the Company.

It opened the trading session at $4.75, the shares rose to $7.40 and dropped to $4.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RMCF points out that the company has recorded 79.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.10K shares, RMCF reached to a volume of 1679124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for RMCF stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.64. With this latest performance, RMCF shares gained by 45.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.40, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.46. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for RMCF is now 16.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.94. Additionally, RMCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF] managed to generate an average of $4,574 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [RMCF]

There are presently around $10 million, or 27.80% of RMCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMCF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 525,564, which is approximately 0.682% of the company’s market cap and around 18.49% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 491,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 million in RMCF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.55 million in RMCF stock with ownership of nearly -0.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. [NASDAQ:RMCF] by around 13,906 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 189,055 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,459,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,662,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMCF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,090 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 257 shares during the same period.