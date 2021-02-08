Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain 93.95% so far this year. What now?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] closed the trading session at $65.77 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.48, while the highest price level was $69.10. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock.

Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power”) (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leader in providing clean, reliable energy solutions, announced the pricing of an upsized offering of 28,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $65.00 per share. Plug Power has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley is acting as sole book-running manager.

The securities described are being offered by Plug Power pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in that registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC for more information about Plug Power and this offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained from Morgan Stanley at Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 93.95 percent and weekly performance of 4.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 512.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 87.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 295.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.83M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 18053142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $62.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 87.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 512.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1447.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.34 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.86, while it was recorded at 65.78 for the last single week of trading, and 19.13 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.46. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$102,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,299 million, or 48.30% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,161,335, which is approximately 14.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,182,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.21 billion in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 39.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 61,696,338 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 34,434,010 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 121,274,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,404,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,125,702 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,367 shares during the same period.