Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $107.50

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] surged by $4.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $86.4913 during the day while it closed the day at $81.96. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Q4 revenue grew 76% year over year to $706 million. 2020 revenue grew 48% year over year to $1,693 million.

Pinterest Inc. stock has also gained 19.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PINS stock has inclined by 33.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 128.30% and gained 24.37% year-on date.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $48.11 billion, with 618.37 million shares outstanding and 499.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 45777982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $75.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 4220.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.50.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.50 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.53, while it was recorded at 76.31 for the last single week of trading, and 43.17 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 11.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,312 million, or 73.10% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,442,981, which is approximately 25.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,766,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.4 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 112,735,182 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 59,460,304 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 209,840,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,036,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,491,883 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,803,751 shares during the same period.