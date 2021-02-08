Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain 186.89% so far this year. What now?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] jumped around 2.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.25 at the close of the session, up 61.54%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of COVAXIN™ in the US Market.

Definitive Agreement provides details of the previously announced intent to co-develop COVAXIN™ for the US market.

Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to share US commercialization profits.

Ocugen Inc. stock is now 186.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $5.90 and lowest of $3.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.73, which means current price is +275.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 59.85M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 314940097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $3.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12355.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 196.61. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 101.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1039.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 881.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.42 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 0.65 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocugen Inc. posted 4.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,050.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCGN.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $58 million, or 8.60% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,437,567, which is approximately 2158.016% of the company’s market cap and around 3.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,225,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.69 million in OCGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.86 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 171.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 7,922,123 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 3,715,978 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 539,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,098,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,682 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 823,424 shares during the same period.