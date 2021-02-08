O2Micro International Limited [OIIM] moved down -12.60: Why It’s Important

O2Micro International Limited [NASDAQ: OIIM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.35%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that O2Micro International Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

O2Micro International Ltd. (NASDAQ:OIIM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72546.

Over the last 12 months, OIIM stock rose by 432.56%. The average equity rating for OIIM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $283.50 million, with 27.05 million shares outstanding and 25.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 529.12K shares, OIIM stock reached a trading volume of 1331288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on O2Micro International Limited [OIIM]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for O2Micro International Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $5 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2014, representing the official price target for O2Micro International Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on OIIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O2Micro International Limited is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

OIIM Stock Performance Analysis:

O2Micro International Limited [OIIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, OIIM shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 201.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 432.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for O2Micro International Limited [OIIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into O2Micro International Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O2Micro International Limited [OIIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.48 and a Gross Margin at +52.47. O2Micro International Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.27.

Return on Total Capital for OIIM is now -8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O2Micro International Limited [OIIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.68. Additionally, OIIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O2Micro International Limited [OIIM] managed to generate an average of -$21,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.O2Micro International Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

OIIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O2Micro International Limited posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O2Micro International Limited go to 19.00%.

O2Micro International Limited [OIIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88 million, or 36.20% of OIIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIIM stocks are: GRANDEUR PEAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 3,526,710, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS, holding 2,404,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.02 million in OIIM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $18.69 million in OIIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O2Micro International Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in O2Micro International Limited [NASDAQ:OIIM] by around 567,385 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,320,734 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 7,687,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,576,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIIM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 503,436 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 430,674 shares during the same period.