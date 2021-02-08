Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Is Currently 1.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] traded at a high on 02/05/21, posting a 1.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.90. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Nano Dimension Ltd. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM ), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics ( AME )/ PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced an interview with President & CEO Yoav Stern will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, February 6, at 7:00 p.m. local time across the United States. The RedChip Money Report airs on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. local time in 73 million homes and on the Bloomberg Network in Europe in 100 million homes at 6:00 pm local time on Sundays.

In the exclusive interview, Stern discusses Nano Dimension’s first-to-market, revolutionary technological advantage in converting digital electronic circuits into functional high-performance devices. He also discusses the Company’s plans for growth and why Wall Street has invested $1 billion in the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18025229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at 9.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.20%.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $3.05 billion, with 204.59 million shares outstanding and 45.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.94M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 18025229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 896.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.44. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 84.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 568.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 913.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.62, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -210.52 and a Gross Margin at +2.29. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.15.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -94.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.64. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$123,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNDM.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 2,757,509 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 131,891 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 725,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,614,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,262,735 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 62,130 shares during the same period.