Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Stock trading around $1.10 per share: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] closed the trading session at $1.10 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.05, while the highest price level was $1.28. The company report on February 6, 2021 that Law Offices Of Gary R Carlin APC Adds Six Hedge Funds, Nine Brokers, And Thirteen Stocks To Robinhood Class Action.

A class action lawsuit filed in California Southern District Court on January 28, 2021 has been amended to include six hedge fund companies worth billions of dollars, a total of ten online brokers who manipulated the stock market, and the thirteen stocks involved.

SIX HEDGE FUNDS AND NINE BROKERS ADDED TO ROBINHOOD CLASS ACTION.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 472.92 percent and weekly performance of -33.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 155.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 255.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1360.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 226.44M shares, NAKD reached to a volume of 135240387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97.

NAKD stock trade performance evaluation

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.33. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 255.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4332, while it was recorded at 1.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4188 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,033,721, which is approximately 1176.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 532,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $70000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,478,324 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 202,579 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 103,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,784,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,556 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 202,579 shares during the same period.