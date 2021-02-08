Monday, February 8, 2021
Finance

Market cap of Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] reaches 37.67M – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don't Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: WAFU] traded at a low on 02/05/21, posting a -12.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.55. The company report on March 7, 2020 that Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2020.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1655723 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wah Fu Education Group Limited stands at 26.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.24%.

The market cap for WAFU stock reached $37.67 million, with 4.38 million shares outstanding and 1.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 337.57K shares, WAFU reached a trading volume of 1655723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wah Fu Education Group Limited is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAFU in the course of the last twelve months was 47.09.

How has WAFU stock performed recently?

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.96. With this latest performance, WAFU shares gained by 93.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.01 for Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.87 and a Gross Margin at +39.92. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.96.

Return on Total Capital for WAFU is now -18.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.79. Additionally, WAFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU] managed to generate an average of -$11,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Wah Fu Education Group Limited [WAFU]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:WAFU] by around 15,629 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 23,417 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAFU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,629 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 21,131 shares during the same period.

