Market cap of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] reaches 309.60M – now what?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) announces that the Pebble Limited Partnership (the “Pebble Partnership”) and Tom Collier, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Pebble Partnership, have each been served with a subpoena issued by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska to produce documents in connection with a grand jury investigation apparently involving previously disclosed recordings of private conversations regarding the Pebble Project. The Company, the Pebble Partnership, and Mr. Collier intend to cooperate with the investigation. The Company is not aware of any charges having been filed against any entity or individual in this matter. The Company will provide updates on the investigation in its periodic and interim filings and releases as necessary and appropriate.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world’s most important mineral resources.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 39387590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stands at 15.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.02%.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $309.60 million, with 499.29 million shares outstanding and 497.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.24M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 39387590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.69. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 71.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4368, while it was recorded at 0.6470 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9886 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -47.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

There are presently around $32 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 21,591,412, which is approximately 47.827% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 10,117,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.47 million in NAK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.69 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 184.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 18,236,338 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,784,243 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 28,475,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,496,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,075,415 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,087,726 shares during the same period.