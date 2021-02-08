Market Analysts see World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: WWE] closed the trading session at $49.23 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.87, while the highest price level was $54.75. The company report on February 5, 2021 that WWE® Reports Record 2020 Results and 2021 Business Outlook.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights*.

* (All comparisons are versus the prior year period unless stated otherwise).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.46 percent and weekly performance of -12.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 970.19K shares, WWE reached to a volume of 2702756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWE shares is $55.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $55 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on WWE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for WWE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WWE stock trade performance evaluation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, WWE shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.75, while it was recorded at 55.30 for the last single week of trading, and 44.46 for the last 200 days.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.64 and a Gross Margin at +39.73. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for WWE is now 22.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.18. Additionally, WWE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] managed to generate an average of $146,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. go to 26.60%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [WWE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,499 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWE stocks are: LINDSELL TRAIN LTD with ownership of 9,942,238, which is approximately 1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,200,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.78 million in WWE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $204.83 million in WWE stock with ownership of nearly -3.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:WWE] by around 3,464,304 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 5,205,002 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 42,093,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,762,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 814,637 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,946 shares during the same period.