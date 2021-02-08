Market Analysts see GameStop Corp. [GME] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] jumped around 10.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $63.77 at the close of the session, up 19.20%. The company report on February 6, 2021 that Law Offices Of Gary R Carlin APC Adds Six Hedge Funds, Nine Brokers, And Thirteen Stocks To Robinhood Class Action.

A class action lawsuit filed in California Southern District Court on January 28, 2021 has been amended to include six hedge fund companies worth billions of dollars, a total of ten online brokers who manipulated the stock market, and the thirteen stocks involved.

SIX HEDGE FUNDS AND NINE BROKERS ADDED TO ROBINHOOD CLASS ACTION.

GameStop Corp. stock is now 238.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GME Stock saw the intraday high of $95.00 and lowest of $51.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 483.00, which means current price is +273.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.28M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 80183281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GameStop Corp. [GME]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $22 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. On December 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GME shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 69.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 25.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GME stock performed recently?

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.38. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 247.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1339.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1440.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.27, while it was recorded at 104.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.18.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.36. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$33,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for GameStop Corp. [GME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

Insider trade positions for GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $4,980 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,534,090, which is approximately 0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,217,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.79 million in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $337.22 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -2.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 23,551,613 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 14,372,444 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,176,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,100,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,887,437 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,413,066 shares during the same period.