Market Analysts see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.81 during the day while it closed the day at $7.05. The company report on February 5, 2021 that BCLI: Waiting for Guidance from FDA on Potential Path Forward for NurOwn® in ALS….

By David Bautz, PhD.

NASDAQ:BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 16.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BCLI stock has declined by -33.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.98% and gained 55.80% year-on date.

The market cap for BCLI stock reached $248.79 million, with 33.31 million shares outstanding and 21.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 2190712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock. On December 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BCLI shares from 14 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

BCLI stock trade performance evaluation

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.72. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 55.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -193.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -273.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.35. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$795,275 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 23.00% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,920,340, which is approximately 2.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,201,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.47 million in BCLI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.28 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 10.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 1,073,334 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 790,482 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,881,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,745,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,895 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 421,448 shares during the same period.