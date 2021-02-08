Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] Stock trading around $11.85 per share: What’s Next?

Kimball International Inc. [NASDAQ: KBAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.94%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Kimball International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

–Completed Poppin Acquisition on December 9, 2020 and Integration Progressing on Schedule—-Port Congestion Delays Reduced Second Quarter Revenue by $6 million—-Sequential Improvement in Both Health and Workplace Order Rates—-Continued Channel and New Product Development to Position for the New Work Environment—-On Track to Achieve $20 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2021–.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, KBAL stock dropped by -33.29%. The one-year Kimball International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.36. The average equity rating for KBAL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $510.71 million, with 36.97 million shares outstanding and 36.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 316.20K shares, KBAL stock reached a trading volume of 2220293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBAL shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Kimball International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Kimball International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimball International Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

KBAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, KBAL shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 12.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimball International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.63 and a Gross Margin at +34.42. Kimball International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Total Capital for KBAL is now 26.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.84. Additionally, KBAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] managed to generate an average of $14,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Kimball International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

KBAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimball International Inc. go to 17.00%.

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $304 million, or 63.30% of KBAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,166,499, which is approximately 46.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,519,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.87 million in KBAL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $23.47 million in KBAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimball International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Kimball International Inc. [NASDAQ:KBAL] by around 3,225,460 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 2,640,163 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 19,748,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,614,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBAL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,649 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 667,813 shares during the same period.