Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] Revenue clocked in at $66.40 million, up 61.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Jupai Holdings Limited [NYSE: JP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 37.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 56.61%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Jupai Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Jupai Holdings Limited (“Jupai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, JP stock rose by 109.93%.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.79 million, with 33.31 million shares outstanding and 4.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.68K shares, JP stock reached a trading volume of 9365102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupai Holdings Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55.

Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.61. With this latest performance, JP shares gained by 58.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.57 for Jupai Holdings Limited [JP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jupai Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +36.41. Jupai Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.62.

Return on Total Capital for JP is now -11.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.40. Additionally, JP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] managed to generate an average of -$26,162 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Jupai Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 20.50% of JP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JP stocks are: UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC with ownership of 3,307,746, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 154,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in JP stocks shares; and ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in JP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jupai Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Jupai Holdings Limited [NYSE:JP] by around 7,886 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 17,990 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,527,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,553,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,898 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,938 shares during the same period.