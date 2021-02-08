InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] Stock trading around $0.82 per share: What’s Next?

InspireMD Inc. [AMEX: NSPR] gained 21.93% on the last trading session, reaching $0.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 4, 2021 that InspireMD Announces Pricing of Upsized $18 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

InspireMD, Inc. (“InspireMD”) (NYSE:NSPR), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of securities for gross proceeds of $18 million (or $20.7 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional securities) prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by InspireMD.

The offering is comprised of 29,032,258 Units, priced at a public offering price of $0.62 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one share of Common Stock and one Series G Warrant to purchase one-half of one share of Common Stock, at an exercise price of $0.682 per share and expiring on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance.

InspireMD Inc. represents 34.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.50 million with the latest information. NSPR stock price has been found in the range of $0.67 to $0.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, NSPR reached a trading volume of 88476940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for InspireMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2015, representing the official price target for InspireMD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on NSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InspireMD Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for NSPR stock

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.67. With this latest performance, NSPR shares gained by 78.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.34 for InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4973, while it was recorded at 0.7166 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4881 for the last 200 days.

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.99 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. InspireMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -269.82.

Return on Total Capital for NSPR is now -122.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.86. Additionally, NSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InspireMD Inc. [NSPR] managed to generate an average of -$209,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.InspireMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InspireMD Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at InspireMD Inc. [NSPR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of NSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSPR stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 243,900, which is approximately 404.969% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, holding 230,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in NSPR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in NSPR stock with ownership of nearly 282.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InspireMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in InspireMD Inc. [AMEX:NSPR] by around 486,524 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 120,589 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 350,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 957,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSPR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,101 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 29 shares during the same period.