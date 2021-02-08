H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL] – find out why.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: AVXL] slipped around -2.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.39 at the close of the session, down -16.90%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Anavex Life Sciences Receives Michael J. Fox Foundation Grant for Clinical Study of ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) in People with Parkinson’s Disease.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that it has been awarded a research grant of $995,862.51 from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The award will explore utilization of PET imaging biomarkers to enable measurement of target engagement and pathway activation of the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1) with clinically relevant doses in people with Parkinson’s disease.

MJFF previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study that established ANAVEX®2-73 as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Anavex is working toward the goal of confirming ANAVEX®2-73 as a disease-modifying intervention for Parkinson’s disease in clinical trials.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock is now 129.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVXL Stock saw the intraday high of $13.76 and lowest of $11.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.70, which means current price is +141.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, AVXL reached a trading volume of 15589873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVXL shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVXL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is set at 2.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.53.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.29. With this latest performance, AVXL shares gained by 126.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 198.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.14 for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.07, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for AVXL is now -130.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL] managed to generate an average of -$1,314,023 per employee.Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVXL.

There are presently around $160 million, or 19.20% of AVXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,678,763, which is approximately 4.545% of the company’s market cap and around 3.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,763,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.24 million in AVXL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.03 million in AVXL stock with ownership of nearly 1.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:AVXL] by around 1,203,359 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 583,073 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 11,150,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,936,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVXL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 182,965 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 191,193 shares during the same period.