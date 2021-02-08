Goldman slashes price target on Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] – find out why.

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.66%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Aurora Mobile Partners with Kuaishou to Improve Monetization Efficiency.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Kuaishou Technology (01024.HK) (“Kuaishou”), China’s leading short video content community and social platform, to improve advertising monetization efficiency. By leveraging its powerful artificial intelligence (“AI”) and advanced analysis technologies, Aurora Mobile’s advertisement SaaS services will enable Kuaishou to help brands and performance-based advertisers to accurately target potential customers, enhance advertising conversion rate, reduce operational costs, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between Kuaishou and advertisers on its platform.

The short-form video market continues to experience huge growth. Short-form video advertising that features high traffic and conversion rates has become a preferred marketing approach for many brands and performance-based advertisers. According to Kuaishou’s IPO prospectus, as filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in early 2021, Kuaishou’s revenue was RMB25.3 billion for the first half of 2020, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 48%, and a clear reflection of the rapid development of the wider short-form video market. Aurora Mobile’s advertisement SaaS services, based on its data desensitization resources and machine learning algorithms, features cutting-edge time-sensitive labeling capabilities with extensive industry coverage. Not only will this advertisement SaaS services customize user labels according to Kuaishou’s requirements, but it will also adapt to Kuaishou’s labeling settings to deliver a seamless advertising service, helping Kuaishou advertisers to accurately target potential customers, improve conversion rates, and reduce the ongoing cost of invalid advertising traffic.

Over the last 12 months, JG stock rose by 71.72%. The one-year Aurora Mobile Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -63.82. The average equity rating for JG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $358.81 million, with 116.19 million shares outstanding and 62.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, JG stock reached a trading volume of 76145877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

JG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.66. With this latest performance, JG shares gained by 47.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.14 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Mobile Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.34. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.12.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.30. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] managed to generate an average of -$26,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

JG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Mobile Limited posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JG.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96 million, or 21.50% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 10,978,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 8,001,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.85 million in JG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.26 million in JG stock with ownership of nearly 160.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 175,657 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 371,909 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 18,737,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,284,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,144 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,946 shares during the same period.