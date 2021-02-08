Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently 1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] traded at a high on 02/05/21, posting a 1.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.51. The company report on February 5, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING MULTIMEDIA Ford Raises Planned Investment in EV, AV Leadership to $29 Billion; Further Advances Turnaround of Global Automotive Business in Q4.

Please replace the multimedia with the accompanying corrected multimedia.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006045/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 112705445 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ford Motor Company stands at 5.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for F stock reached $44.43 billion, with 3.98 billion shares outstanding and 3.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 77.94M shares, F reached a trading volume of 112705445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 30.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.43 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 11.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 20.89%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $22,414 million, or 52.30% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 290,874,616, which is approximately -1.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 271,606,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.15 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -1.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 134,581,144 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 77,612,022 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 1,735,129,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,947,323,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,205,615 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,318,034 shares during the same period.