For New Relic Inc. [NEWR], Analyst sees a drop to $76. What next?

New Relic Inc. [NYSE: NEWR] plunged by -$13.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $69.35 during the day while it closed the day at $67.65. The company report on February 5, 2021 that New Relic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Third quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $166 million.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Quarterly GAAP operating loss of $(48.0) million; Non-GAAP operating loss of $(8.4) million.

New Relic Inc. stock has also loss -10.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEWR stock has inclined by 7.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.64% and gained 3.44% year-on date.

The market cap for NEWR stock reached $5.06 billion, with 61.21 million shares outstanding and 51.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 632.84K shares, NEWR reached a trading volume of 3991370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Relic Inc. [NEWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWR shares is $71.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New Relic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for New Relic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Relic Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEWR in the course of the last twelve months was 64.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

NEWR stock trade performance evaluation

New Relic Inc. [NEWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, NEWR shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for New Relic Inc. [NEWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.01, while it was recorded at 76.16 for the last single week of trading, and 63.35 for the last 200 days.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Relic Inc. [NEWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at +82.79. New Relic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.83.

Return on Total Capital for NEWR is now -9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.23. Additionally, NEWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Relic Inc. [NEWR] managed to generate an average of -$41,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.New Relic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Relic Inc. [NEWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Relic Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Relic Inc. go to 15.00%.

New Relic Inc. [NEWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,494 million, or 86.90% of NEWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWR stocks are: EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 5,386,153, which is approximately 16.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.25 million in NEWR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $322.55 million in NEWR stock with ownership of nearly -3.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Relic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in New Relic Inc. [NYSE:NEWR] by around 8,118,456 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 8,353,354 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 35,177,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,649,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,283,533 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,535,759 shares during the same period.