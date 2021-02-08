Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV] is 125.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ENLV] jumped around 3.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.00 at the close of the session, up 22.66%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Enlivex Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase II Clinical Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients and Provides a Program Update.

Phase II (16 patients treated, 9/16 (56%) with severe illness, 7/16 (44%) with critical illness, follow-up period of 28 days post-AllocetraTM treatment).

0/16 (0%) mortality on day-28.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. stock is now 125.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENLV Stock saw the intraday high of $19.00 and lowest of $16.4812 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.94, which means current price is +108.13% from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 259.09K shares, ENLV reached a trading volume of 1967696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 1.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

How has ENLV stock performed recently?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.00. With this latest performance, ENLV shares gained by 105.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 253.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.80 for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 14.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ENLV is now -70.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.73. Additionally, ENLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.55.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENLV.

Insider trade positions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [ENLV]

There are presently around $7 million, or 13.80% of ENLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 298,506, which is approximately 9.864% of the company’s market cap and around 33.52% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDEN GREEN, INC., holding 46,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in ENLV stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in ENLV stock with ownership of nearly -64.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:ENLV] by around 86,764 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,366 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 210,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,078 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,462 shares during the same period.