DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Revenue clocked in at $20.35 billion, up 6.65% YTD: What’s Next?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.54%. The company report on February 3, 2021 that DuPont Announces Final Results of Exchange Offer in Connection with IFF Transaction.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) announced the final results of its exchange offer, and the final proration factor of 52.5307455 percent, in connection with the previously announced separation of its nutrition and biosciences business (the “N&B Business”) and merger of Nutrition & Biosciences, Inc. (“N&B”), a DuPont subsidiary formed to hold the N&B Business, with a subsidiary of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“IFF”) (NYSE: IFF).

A total of 368,655,051 shares of DuPont common stock were validly tendered (and not withdrawn) in the exchange offer, including 7,905,588 shares tendered by stockholders who qualified for odd-lot treatment. Such odd-lot stockholders were not subject to proration, and their shares were fully accepted in the exchange offer. The remaining validly tendered shares of DuPont common stock were accepted in the exchange offer on a pro rata basis using the final proration factor. Shares of DuPont common stock that were validly tendered but not accepted for exchange will be returned to tendering stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, DD stock rose by 40.94%. The one-year DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.6. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.20 billion, with 734.40 million shares outstanding and 196.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.95M shares, DD stock reached a trading volume of 19020086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $81.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $90, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.54. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.25, while it was recorded at 75.47 for the last single week of trading, and 59.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +29.78. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.92. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$18,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to -8.99%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,404 million, or 78.24% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,873,281, which is approximately -2.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,466,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.76 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -2.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 34,385,289 shares. Additionally, 615 investors decreased positions by around 35,088,845 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 489,653,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,127,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,461,741 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,933,603 shares during the same period.