Coty Inc. [COTY] is 8.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] gained 10.89% on the last trading session, reaching $7.64 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Gucci Beauty Flagship Store Debuts on Tmall Luxury Pavilion.

Operated by license partner Coty, the digital flagship brings Gucci Beauty’s full range of make-up and fragrances to over 770 million consumers on the Tmall platform.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and the global leader in fragrances, announced the opening of the Gucci Beauty flagship store on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba’s dedicated platform for the world’s leading luxury and premium brands.

Coty Inc. represents 763.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.28 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $6.98 to $7.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.66M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 28865067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $6.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $4.50 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on COTY stock. On September 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 3.10 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.94. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.00 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $1,313 million, or 45.60% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,729,323, which is approximately -4.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,898,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.51 million in COTY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $109.01 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -4.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 21,522,160 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 66,679,637 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 83,647,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,849,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,103,158 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,217,216 shares during the same period.