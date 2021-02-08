CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $22

CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ: CRMD] traded at a low on 02/05/21, posting a -9.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.96. The company report on January 21, 2021 that CorMedix Inc. to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, announced that it has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The company’s shares will continue to trade under its current symbol “CRMD”. Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market is expected to commence on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Company’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American until the close of the market on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Khoso Baluch, CorMedix CEO commented, “We are excited to have Nasdaq as our new exchange partner. As a late stage biopharma company, we feel that Nasdaq is a natural fit and already includes many of our peers in the space. With the February 28, 2021 PDUFA date for completion of FDA’s review of the Defencath NDA on the horizon, the year ahead is likely to hold significant growth for CorMedix as we set our sights on becoming a commercial entity in the US. We believe this move will further enhance our visibility in the marketplace, expose our company to a larger audience of institutional investors and ultimately increase liquidity and shareholder value.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3350223 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CorMedix Inc. stands at 25.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.94%.

The market cap for CRMD stock reached $531.53 million, with 32.13 million shares outstanding and 29.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 606.75K shares, CRMD reached a trading volume of 3350223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMD shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for CorMedix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on CRMD stock. On March 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CRMD shares from 3 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2657.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has CRMD stock performed recently?

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.97. With this latest performance, CRMD shares gained by 88.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.28 for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 13.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -7416.31 and a Gross Margin at -57.63. CorMedix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5801.29.

Return on Total Capital for CRMD is now -121.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, CRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] managed to generate an average of -$547,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.CorMedix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings analysis for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CorMedix Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRMD.

Insider trade positions for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]

There are presently around $127 million, or 26.30% of CRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,995,193, which is approximately 4.661% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 1,758,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.3 million in CRMD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.31 million in CRMD stock with ownership of nearly 5.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CorMedix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ:CRMD] by around 1,741,005 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 122,344 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,608,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,472,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRMD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,580 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 69,266 shares during the same period.