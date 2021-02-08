Monday, February 8, 2021
type here...
Industry

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] moved up 14.66: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

Must read

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] closed the trading session at $34.65 on 02/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.7001, while the highest price level was $36.00. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV, CCIV.UN) issued the following statement in response to inquiries from shareholders and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the unusual trading in shares of the Company’s common stock in recent days:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Churchill Capital IV is a special purpose acquisition corporation that was formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 246.15 percent and weekly performance of 51.44 percent. The stock has performed 246.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 257.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.52M shares, CCIV reached to a volume of 65801264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 3.55

CCIV stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.44.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.34 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 30.34 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Insider Ownership positions

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 57,923,499 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 861,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,784,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,887,049 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleWall Street Analyst Reiterated Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. What else is Wall St. saying
Next articlewhy American Resources Corporation [AREC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.75

More articles

Industry

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $107.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Pinterest Inc. surged by $4.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $86.4913 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

Novan Inc. [NOVN] moved up 4.41: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Novan Inc. jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.42 at the close of the session, up 4.41%. The company...
Read more
Industry

William Blair lifts Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. traded at a high on 02/05/21, posting a 6.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.05. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more
Equity Analysis

How To Decide Whether To Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Now

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, before trading opened. Sales growth exceeded Wall Street expectations in the diagnostics...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.