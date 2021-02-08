Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.31 at the close of the session, up 1.24%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Seabourn Looks Ahead To 2022 With Ultra-Luxury Voyages In Europe, Alaska, Canada & New England Opening For Sale.

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean travel line, is looking forward to 2022 by opening a number of summer and fall voyages for sale on Friday, February 5, including Europe, Alaska and British Columbia, and Canada and New England. These voyages will provide travelers with the opportunity to rediscover the world while sailing on the line’s award-winning, ultra-luxury intimate ships. Itinerary details with more information on the specific destinations for each region will be available on Seabourn’s website.

A wide range of itineraries are being offered in each region, including 68 sailings in Europe in summer 2022, with voyages of seven to 14 days, and options to combine voyages to up to 38 days. Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn are scheduled to journey the coasts of ‘the Continent’ with itineraries designed to appeal broadly to highly discerning travelers. The ships will visit a combination of popular cities and hidden gems and destinations accessible only to smaller ships and yachts, as well as 27 European ports the line has not visited in the past five years – or ever before. Noteworthy maiden calls will include Vis and Trogir, Croatia; Esbjerg, Denmark; Plymouth and Portsmouth, England; La Ciotat and Douarnenez, France; Laerdal, Norway; and Ferrol and Puerto Rosario, Fuerteventura, Canarias in Spain.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -1.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $21.7482 and lowest of $21.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.04, which means current price is +18.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 50.64M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 29724798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $18.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.14. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.87, while it was recorded at 20.21 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & plc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $8,614 million, or 43.40% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,454,742, which is approximately 10.577% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in CCL stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $821.91 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 52,594,105 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 37,365,592 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 314,284,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,244,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,270,376 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 11,714,506 shares during the same period.