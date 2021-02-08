BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] Revenue clocked in at $51.40 million, up 109.87% YTD: What’s Next?

BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ: BSQR] gained 67.89% or 1.29 points to close at $3.19 with a heavy trading volume of 112563556 shares. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Bsquare Third Quarter 2020 Results Show Improving Financial Performance.

Third quarter highlights company’s focus on operational excellence.

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Revenue was $10.4 million up 17% over Q2 2020, net loss was $0.1 million, adjusted EBITDAS was $0.3 million, and cash was breakeven for the quarter.

It opened the trading session at $2.63, the shares rose to $8.80 and dropped to $2.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSQR points out that the company has recorded 123.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -284.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 130.73K shares, BSQR reached to a volume of 112563556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BSQUARE Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91.

Trading performance analysis for BSQR stock

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.14. With this latest performance, BSQR shares gained by 109.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.15 for BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.43 for the last 200 days.

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. BSQUARE Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.49.

Return on Total Capital for BSQR is now -46.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.19. Additionally, BSQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] managed to generate an average of -$122,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.15.BSQUARE Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 28.70% of BSQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSQR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 990,628, which is approximately 4.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 400,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in BSQR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.19 million in BSQR stock with ownership of nearly -28.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BSQUARE Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ:BSQR] by around 71,395 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 152,446 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,990,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,213,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSQR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,306 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,211 shares during the same period.