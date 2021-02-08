BMO Capital Markets lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.80%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Cyberfraud is a growing concern for small businesses as the pandemic forces them to digitize.

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock dropped by -46.70%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.53 billion, with 197.39 million shares outstanding and 160.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.33M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 16576322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $5.56 to $3.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 1.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.80. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 12.70 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $226 million, or 14.14% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,618,063, which is approximately 96.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,970,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.02 million in ACB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $14.38 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 168.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 7,193,648 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 2,900,058 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 7,530,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,623,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,956 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,243,591 shares during the same period.