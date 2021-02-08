Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] Stock trading around $5.20 per share: What’s Next?

Atlantic American Corporation [NASDAQ: AAME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 117.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 118.49%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Bank of Hawaii Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Over the last 12 months, AAME stock rose by 173.68%.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.78 million, with 20.44 million shares outstanding and 4.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.95K shares, AAME stock reached a trading volume of 111395843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlantic American Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAME in the course of the last twelve months was 10.38.

AAME Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 118.49. With this latest performance, AAME shares gained by 126.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.10 for Atlantic American Corporation [AAME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlantic American Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87. Atlantic American Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.19.

Return on Total Capital for AAME is now 1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.64. Additionally, AAME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] managed to generate an average of -$2,490 per employee.

Atlantic American Corporation [AAME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.40% of AAME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAME stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 566,351, which is approximately -2.388% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BIGLARI, SARDAR, holding 82,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in AAME stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.41 million in AAME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlantic American Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Atlantic American Corporation [NASDAQ:AAME] by around 55,342 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 71,994 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 947,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAME stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 76 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 7,411 shares during the same period.