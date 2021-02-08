American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 9.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -1.21% or -0.21 points to close at $17.19 with a heavy trading volume of 30515989 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Short Squeeze Stockbrokers And Hedge Funds Face Proposed Antitrust Class Action.

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm filed an antitrust class action lawsuit on behalf of a class of retail investors in federal court against 35 defendants, including Robinhood, E*TRADE, TD Ameritrade, Melvin Capital, Citadel, Sequoia Capital, and others. The plaintiffs allege that they and other retail investors continue to be injured due to a large, overarching conspiracy among the defendants to stop them from buying stocks in open and fair public securities markets. Plaintiffs contend that the purpose and effect of the scheme was to shield hedge funds, venture capitalists, and institutional investors from massive losses they had exposed themselves to due to their highly speculative short selling strategies. Plaintiffs bring claims under the federal and state antitrust laws as well as other state laws and common law.

The retail investors held shares in twelve companies: GameStop (GME), AMC Theaters (AMC), American Airlines (AAL), Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBBY), Blackberry (BB), Express (EXPR), Koss (KOSS), Naked Brand Group (NAKD), Nokia (NOK), Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), Tootsie Roll Industries (TR), and Trivago N.V. (TRVG).

It opened the trading session at $17.60, the shares rose to $17.67 and dropped to $17.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAL points out that the company has recorded 31.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 81.68M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 30515989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.11, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.90 and a Gross Margin at -43.81. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -32.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $4,707 million, or 44.80% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,917,956, which is approximately -0.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 49,184,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $845.49 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $541.15 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 8.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 35,526,683 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 49,653,447 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 188,650,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,831,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,313,613 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 35,485,662 shares during the same period.