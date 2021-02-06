Saturday, February 6, 2021
Weidai Ltd. [WEI] Revenue clocked in at $373.60 million, up 45.11% YTD: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Weidai Ltd. [NYSE: WEI] gained 15.57% on the last trading session, reaching $1.93 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Weidai Ltd. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 15, 2020.

– Weidai Ltd. (“Weidai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 9 Baiyun Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the People’s Republic of China on December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (local time).

No proposals will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss the Company’s affairs with management.

Weidai Ltd. represents 70.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $134.17 million with the latest information. WEI stock price has been found in the range of $1.75 to $2.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, WEI reached a trading volume of 7238025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weidai Ltd. [WEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEI shares is $2.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEI stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weidai Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Weidai Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weidai Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for WEI stock

Weidai Ltd. [WEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.10. With this latest performance, WEI shares gained by 41.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5292, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4161 for the last 200 days.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weidai Ltd. [WEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.10 and a Gross Margin at +56.52. Weidai Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.44.

Return on Total Capital for WEI is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.99. Additionally, WEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] managed to generate an average of $5,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Weidai Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weidai Ltd. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weidai Ltd. [WEI]

Positions in Weidai Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Weidai Ltd. [NYSE:WEI] by around 28,933 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 221,298 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 208,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,933 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 220,327 shares during the same period.

