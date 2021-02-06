Triterras Inc. [TRIT] is -37.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Triterras Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIT] slipped around -0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.92 at the close of the session, down -2.12%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that TRITERRAS INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed.

The Thornton Law Firm alerts Triterras investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Triterras stock or other securities (NASDAQ:TRIT) between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020. TRIT investors may visit www.tenlaw.com

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, TRIT reached a trading volume of 3960281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Triterras Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Triterras Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triterras Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Triterras Inc. [TRIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, TRIT shares dropped by -36.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Triterras Inc. [TRIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.84, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading.

Triterras Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

There are presently around $140 million, or 30.20% of TRIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIT stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,749,972, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.07% of the total institutional ownership; SAND GROVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 1,393,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.64 million in TRIT stocks shares; and MAVEN SECURITIES LTD, currently with $9.37 million in TRIT stock with ownership of nearly 851.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Triterras Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIT] by around 10,905,810 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 9,791,716 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 499,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,198,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,062,606 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,307,015 shares during the same period.